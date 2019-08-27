Missy Elliott showed up for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a barn-storming, stage-annihilating performance.

However, she isn’t the only one who can still “Work It”. Elliott was at the show to accept the Video Vanguard Award and to perform a medley of her greatest hits and she brought along a familiar face—dancer Alyson Stoner.

Just about 17 years ago, Elliott dropped her legendary “Work It” music video, which featured some epic dance moves from a very talented little girl, Stoner, who very nearly stole the show from the emcee. Elliott’s video for “Work It” won Video of the Year at the VMAs in 2003.

After the success of “Work It”, Stoner appeared in two more of Elliott’s videos, “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot,” the young dance prodigy frequently showed up in Missy’s videos. So it only made sense that Stoner would join her on stage as the MTV crew recognized Elliott’s long-time contributions to the world of music, fashion, and dance.

Now 26 and having found her own success in Disney shows and the Step Up franchise, Stoner joined Elliott onstage at the awards show to once again strut her stuff. This time in a yellow tracksuit emblazoned with her name. Stoner once again showing off her slick moves, while Elliott rapped in the background for a very sweet reunion.

See Alyson Stoner perform below.

