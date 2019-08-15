There are Friends fans and then there Friends superfans who would have no problem watching 25 hours of the show straight through. If you fall into the latter group, Frontier Communications has an offer for you.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the hit NBC comedy, NBC New York reports that the online retailer Frontier Communications, wants to pay a superfan $1,000 to do what they just might do anyway— sit on your couch and watch the adventures of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey for one day and one hour. According to NBC’s calculations, that’s about 1/3 of the entire series. To prove they are truly watching the series, and not just recounting from memory, the company wants the winner to live-tweet throughout the 25 hours and post a selfie with their real life friends, perhaps with a turkey on their head like Monica once did.

In addition to the $1,000 reward, the superfan will also win a 12-month Netflix subscription. While the beloved series is leaving the streaming service in 2020, there should be more than enough time to watch the entire series before it decamps to HBO Max along with The Office.

If you want to turn binge watching Friends into a paid side hustle, follow this link to sign up.

