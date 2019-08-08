A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody after killing four people and injuring two others in a stabbing and robbery spree across part of Orange County, Calif. Wednesday night.

“Four people needlessly lost their lives tonight from this savage suspect. This is a brutal attack,” said Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney at a news conference. “This is tragic. We don’t want to see tragedy like this happen. It’s been happening across the United States.”

Police said the suspect used “multiple knives or machetes” in the attacks.

The incident comes less than a week after a total of 31 people died in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Police are investigating multiple crime scenes and noted that there were at least three different robberies where the suspect took cash.

What happened?

The suspect attacked victims in the cities of Garden Grove and Santa Ana at an apartment complex, an insurance business, a Chevron gas station, a 7-Eleven and a Subway, police said.

The first attack began at about 4 p.m. when the suspect robbed a bakery. He then robbed an apartment in the same complex where he lives, police said.

Once officers arrived at the apartment complex they found two men with multiple stab wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

At 5:40 p.m. police received another phone call about a robbery at a check-cashing business, where no one was hurt. Twenty-five minutes later, they got a call about a robbery at a local insurance business. The suspect attacked a 54-year-old woman who worked at the insurance business, then fled with cash, according to police.

“This female employee was very brave,” Whitney said. “She fought as best as she could against this suspect and sustained multiple stab wounds.” She is expected to survive.

Shortly after 6 p.m. police then responded to reports from a Chevron gas station. The victim had his nose nearly sliced off, had stab wounds to his back and lacerations on his face, according to police. He was taken to the local hospital and expected to survive. Whitney said several members of the public helped the man after he was attacked.

Police tracked the suspect down by 6:30 p.m. when undercover officers found his vehicle, a silver Mercedes, in a 7-Eleven parking lot. Within minutes of them arriving, the suspect emerged carrying a handgun that he disarmed from the security guard, who died in the confrontation. He used his knife to cut the gun off the security guard’s duty belt.

During their investigation, police learned of a fourth homicide––an attack inside a Subway nearby where the suspect stabbed a man to death, authorities said.

Who is the suspect in the stabbing spree?

The suspect is a 33-year-old Hispanic man from Garden Grove. All of of his victims were also Hispanic and the attacks appear to have been random.

“We know that this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight,” Whitney said.

Although he initially said the motive may have been random and “just pure hate,” Whitney later said “the motive behind all this was robbery” and explained that the suspect lived in the same apartment complex as the first two victims he killed in Garden Grove.

Contact us at editors@time.com.