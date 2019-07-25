x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Jennifer Lopez's 50th Birthday Bash Was an Extremely Joyous Occasion

Jennifer Lopez performs during a stop of her 'It's My Party' tour at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15, 2019.
Ethan Miller—Getty Images for ABA
By Megan McCluskey
2:46 PM EDT

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family. But in typical J.Lo style, her gold-themed bash at Gloria Estefan’s Miami mansion wasn’t like most 50th birthday parties.

In addition to a 10-tier cake and a brand new $140,000 Porsche courtesy of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo marked the occasion by spending the night breaking it down to live performances by famous friends like DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti, as well as DJ sets by DJ Cassidy and DJ Don Hot.

A video shared by A-Rod on Instagram shows Lopez turning all the way up to — you guessed it — Fat Joe’s performance of “All the Way Up” while leaning over the DJ booth and whipping her hair back and forth.

“TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!” A-Rod wrote. “Happy 5-0, @JLo. Te amo mucho.”

It’s abundantly clear. There definitely ain’t no party like a J.Lo party.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE