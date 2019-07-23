We have to chalk this one some serious kitchen magic: a flawless, still-wrapped In-N-Out burger was discovered over the weekend abandoned on a street in Jamaica, Queens in New York — 1,500 miles from the California home of the burger franchise, and nearly as far from any of its outposts in the six Western states where the popular chain operates.

“Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states, it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State,” vice president of operations Denny Warnick told the New York Post.

Apparently, the double-double was first spotted by a California native, Lincoln Boehm, who told the Post the find “genuinely shook me to my core.” After all, New Yorkers have Shake Shack. In-N-Out, meanwhile, is considered a special homecoming treat for many Westerners. Burgers aren’t exactly easy to transport, especially for long-distance hauls, making it even more of a strange and surreal surprise.

As Boehm’s friend David Gardner noted on Twitter, Boehm did not consume the burger, despite its flawless appearance. After thinking it through, the only plausible explanation seems to be that “it arrived here thanks to a super rich person on a private plane.” But why that block in Queens? And why just the one burger? The truth is out there.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.