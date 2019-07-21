Thousands of protesters withstood sweltering heat in Hong Kong Sunday for the seventh consecutive week of mass demonstrations that have plunged the city into a political crisis and galvanized resistance to Beijing’s growing influence in the China-ruled territory.

Since early June, organizers say millions have marched in a series of demonstrations against a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The movement has since snowballed to demand more democratic freedoms as anger toward the Beijing-backed government has spilled out into the open and united large swaths of society.

Sunday’s march, organized by the Civil Human Rights Front, demanded that the government fully withdraw the bill, retract its characterization of recent protests as a “riot,” ensure accountability for alleged instances of police violence toward protesters, and grant citizens the right to freely elect the city’s leadership.

“In the whole world, it is only our government that thinks these protestors are rioters,” Jimmy Sham, co-convener of CHRF, said in a speech at the start of the march before crowds erupted in chants of “Democracy now!” and “Free Hong Kong!” Anger at times focused on the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, with Sham denouncing her as a “pathological liar” and some demonstrators hoisting signs decrying her “tyranny.”

The former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under an agreement called “one country, two systems,” which guaranteed 50 years of political autonomy in the economically liberal financial hub. But critics of the unelected government say Beijing is steadily chipping away their freedoms and reneging on its promise of universal suffrage.

The so-called “leaderless” protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful and mostly comprised of young activists mobilized online, though sporadic clashes have occurred between police in riot gear and small groups of more radical demonstrators. Police have on several instances deployed tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures to disperse the crowds, sometimes resulting in injuries.

“We really need an investigation headed by an impartial judge in order for us to move forward,” says Sammy, a research assistant at a university who declined to use his last name because of security concerns. Protesters say a police investigative mechanism cannot be trusted to achieve accountability, but Lam, the chief executive, has said she will not establish an independent inquiry.

On Friday, more than 30 civil society leaders, former government officials signed a statement urging Lam to launch such a probe in the interest of reconciliation. “The chief executive should show her political and moral courage to resolve the ongoing conflicts in society,” the statement read. “Political problems have to be resolved by political means. The government should not put frontline police officers near flashpoints of political conflicts.”

Hong Kong police, once dubbed “Asia’s finest,” have come under intense criticism since June 12, when tear gas, pepper spray and bean bag rounds were used to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators who had amassed near the government headquarters. More than 80 people were injured during the melee, and groups including Amnesty International accused the police of using “excessive force.”

Pockets of violence have since been reported at several events. A massive rally on July 1, the anniversary of the territory’s “handover” to China, culminated with the storming of the Legislative Council as a small group of mostly masked, black-clad activists smashed through glass walls with a battering ram and ransacked parts of the building. (The intruders did, however, leave cash in exchange for soft drinks plundered from the building’s pantry.)

Last Sunday, demonstrators took their fight to the residential neighborhood of Sha Tin, a popular destination for mainland Chinese shoppers. Police corralled protesters — many of whom were reportedly already leaving — inside a shopping mall where they then deployed pepper spray, engaging in physical confrontations with many of the young activists. Local media outlets reported that at least 28 were hospitalized and 37 arrests were made as a result of the flare-up.

Clashes between police and protesters have eroded public trust in the city’s law enforcement. Police presence was relatively subdued Sunday despite heightened security concerns after authorities discovered a huge cache of explosive materials in a warehouse possibly linked to a pro-independence activist. Three suspects are in custody and a motive is still being investigated, according to CNN.

Police had initially asked organizers of the Sunday rally to cut it short half-way through their proposed route, but later ceded way to the massive crowds. Water-filled barriers were moved out of the way and decorated by passing protesters with messages scrawled on Post-It notes. The colorful collages of neatly penned Cantonese memos have become iconic of the movement. So-called “Lennon walls,” named after a key site in the 2014 protests known as the Umbrella Movement, have sprung up throughout the city miniature like pop-up galleries on walls, street signs, and overpasses — even on demonstrators’ bodies.

By 5 p.m. local time police had already begun urging demonstrators to leave the central district of Admiralty, where the main march ended and many had already begun milling around near government buildings. Some began to resume marching toward the city’s Final Court of Appeals, their original destination before police curbed their plans. Steve Lee, a 27-year-old architect, says there are differing views on where the movement will go from here. “Many people say we need to escalate actions, but actually I disagree,” he tells TIME. “I’m hopeful that coming out and showing up every weekend will eventually result in change.”

