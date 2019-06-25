If you thought it wasn’t possible to make good use of scuba gear in your own backyard, then think again. For this year’s edition of their annual Giant Balloon June video, the YouTube duo known as the Slow Mo Guys made it their mission to film a massive water balloon popping from the inside — with one of them inside of it as well.

The mission: Get Slow Mo Guy Daniel Gruchy inside a six-foot water balloon by giving him a scuba mask attached to a dishwasher waste pipe to breathe and allow his partner, Gavin Free, to insert a waterproof probe lens into the balloon to film Gruchy popping it — in slow motion, of course.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

After a little breathing apparatus glitch and some less-than-ideal camerawork, the third time was the charm for the pair. Gruchy and Free themselves even seemed to be in awe of the footage they managed to capture. “That looks like a tidal wave!” Gruchy exclaimed after watching the video. “It looks like an actual wave, like you’ve just been filming in a wave.”

Watch the full Slow Mo Guys video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.