Consider this viral video captured by a Florida father a helpful reminder of how thrilling the simple joys of life can be.

Spencer Fitch discovered his three-month-old tot experiencing the childish wonderment of a fan in a moment of pure joy that is making the rounds online.

“I personally feel that it takes the audience back to a time where everything felt new and exciting. This is quite evident in Teagan’s facial expression!” Fitch told TIME. “She is very excitable.”

The footage goes from 0 to 60. At first, the baby is puzzled, but then its eyes widen at the phenomenon of the fan’s blast.

Spencer Fitch

Elated! Spencer Fitch

“Teagan experiencing a fan for the first time hahah,” he captioned the video on Facebook on Tuesday.

It’s not at all surprising that the video is popular. It has all the telltale signs of a perfect viral smash.

An emotive child?

Check.

A low-tech camera?

Check.

Infectious joy and wind-blown hair?

Check.

You just can’t engineer this kind of cinematography.

This isn’t the first kid to go viral for having a great, wind-blown time. Shout out to the girl who went viral for dancing her little heart to Beyoncé while holding a hot dog.

As for how to get this excited over anything today, the answer is blowing in the wind.

