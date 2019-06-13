Cold War Steve Designed the 'How Britain Went Bonkers' TIME Cover. Join Him for a Reddit AMA

The June 17 international cover of TIME featured a familiar red London double-decker bus with an assortment of public figures (some of them perhaps less familiar) sinking beneath the Thames River. A waving Theresa May at the front, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the rear, and a mix of high- and low-profile British politicians and celebrities spread throughout. The artist behind the illustration, Cold War Steve (whose real name is Christopher Spencer), is known for his satirical photo collages that capture the U.K.’s current political climate. For this issue of TIME, his design — along with essays by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and London-based author Jonathan Coe — examined the aftermath of the Brexit vote three years on.

Spencer will take over TIME’s Reddit account and answer your questions about his work this Friday in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. The AMA will take place at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. BST) in the subreddit r/unitedkingdom.

“The sinking London bus is a fairly obvious metaphor––as too the Union flag being waved by Boris Johnson, which is tattered and becoming torn down the middle,” Spencer told TIME.

This was the first time Spencer created art targeted at an audience beyond Britain. Besides the cover, he made two photo-illustrations for the magazine’s feature package.

Photo-illustration by Cold War Steve for TIME

Photo-Illustration by Cold War Steve for TIME; Mcfadden: BBC; Tapir: Courtesy Leipzig Zoo; Alamy (3); Getty Images (17)

Photo-Illustration by Cold War Steve for TIME; Mcfadden: BBC; Rees-Mogg: Alamy; Getty Images (7)

Write to Kat Moon at kat.moon@time.com.