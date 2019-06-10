As a record-breaking international music star and budding fashion and beauty mogul, Rihanna has more than proven that she has an eye for business. And in an interview with Interview Magazine that was published on Monday, Rih shared some of her pro tips for a rewarding career.

While chatting with her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson, Rihanna revealed that one of the most important secrets to her success is making sure that she takes time to do her own thing outside of work.

“It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it,” she explained. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place. I’ve made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store. I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

But Rihanna still isn’t ready to give all of her secrets away. When Paulson followed up with a question about the identity of the person with whom she’s in the aforementioned relationship, Rih had a very simple answer: “Google it.”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.