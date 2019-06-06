How to Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup for Free

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France is almost upon us, and the world is ready to watch the 24 international teams compete for the title.

This year, all eyes will be on the U.S. women’s national soccer team as they compete for their fourth championship title. The reigning champions, who earned the previous title in 2015, are led by co-captains Alex Morgan, a 2019 TIME 100 honoree, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe.

The matches begin on June 7 and end on July 7, so there’s a full month of soccer viewing to enjoy. The first round is the group stage, with games ending on June 20. The victors will compete in the next round from June 22 to June 25, before the quarter-finals and semi-finals continue from June 27 to July 3.

The final match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is on Sunday, July 7.

Here’s how to watch the watch the 2019 FIFA World Cup for free online, even if you don’t have a TV.

How to watch the 2019 FIFA World Cup on TV

Fox Sports

In the U.S., all matches will be televised live on Fox, FS1 or FS2 channels. You can find the full schedule of the games here.

I don’t have cable. Can I watch the World Cup on my Smart TV?

If you don’t have cable, but you have a Smart TV, you can live-stream the games from Hulu Live directly on your TV. Another option: just cast the game from Hulu on a phone or computer onto the TV.

How to stream the 2019 FIFA World Cup online—for free

Hulu

Hulu will be live streaming every 2019 Women’s World Cup game online this year on Hulu Live, so it might be time to sign up for a Hulu account if you don’t already have one.

How to watch Hulu for free: Students with Spotify Premium accounts can sign up for Hulu at no extra cost. If you’re not a student but want to watch the games for free, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Hulu — the perfect amount of time to catch all the games.

SlingTV

With a SlingTV account, you can watch the games live via Fox Sports or NBC channels.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports will be posting videos of each tournament goal “moments after it is scored,” the network said in a press release. This video content will be shared on both the general Fox Sports Twitter account and the Fox Soccer account, so you can look back at important moments without watching live.

Fox mobile app

If you have a cable provider, you can download the Fox Sports app onto your phone or tablet and stream the live games from wherever you are.

Which 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup games can’t I miss?

It would be nearly impossible to catch all of the dozens of games. Here are some of the 2019 can’t-miss scheduled matches in the group phases of the competition between June 7 and June 20.

U.S.A. vs. Thailand: In the first stage of defending their World Cup title, the U.S. team will compete against Thailand on June 11 at 3 p.m. E.T. It will be the second year that Thailand’s team has appeared at the competition. The first was in 2015.

England vs. Scotland: England and Scotland will compete on June 9 at 12 p.m. E.T. It’s Scotland’s first time appearing at the World Cup, and England’s head coach Phil Neville told BBC Sport that it’s set to be a wildly exciting game. “There are three brilliant games but the first one is obviously the mouth-watering one because it’s against our nearest rivals,” he said.

Australia vs. Brazil: Australia and Brazil go head-to-head on June 13 at 12 p.m. E.T. If Australia comes out on top, the country would beat Brazil for the fifth consecutive time.

U.S. vs. Sweden: The American and Swedish squads will match up again on June 20 at 3 p.m. E.T. It’s the fifth time the two teams have matched up during the group stages of the competition.

When is the final match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The two teams competing in the final match of the World Cup won’t be known until the beginning of July. But the most important game of the season — which will decide the 2019 winner — will be on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. E.T. in Lyon, France.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.