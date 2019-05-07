Tom Brady has made some distinctive sartorial choices and the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit is no exception.

The quarterback for the New England Patriots wore a classic maroon tuxedo for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme at the 2019 Met Gala. Since the football player married supermodel Gisele Bündchen ten years ago, he’s become an expected attendee of the gala each year.

Apparently aware of his fashion clout by association, Brady posted black-and-white photos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts before the event, asking followers to guess which color he’d chosen for his traditional attire.

Brady and Bündchen matched on the pink carpet, as they typically do at the Met Gala, both wearing shades of pink. Bündchen’s stunning Dior gown shows that fashion can be both “beautiful and sustainable,” she wrote on Instagram.

People loved poking fun at everything from his 2018 Met Gala look to the time he wore a ridiculously large coat.

Even the Patriots are getting in on Brady’s comedic notoriety. The team’s Twitter account shared which hockey, baseball and basketball teams were matched up for Monday night — and Tom Brady is just his own league entirely.

At last year’s event, he wore a black tuxedo with a turtleneck sweater underneath and gold-adorned lapels, matching Bündchen, who wore a gold gown by Versace.

At the 2017 event, he wore a dark suit jacket, black bowtie and white button-down to match Bündchen’s metallic silver dress. But the football star was also the best Instagram husband, taking photos of his model wife on the carpet. Who needs paparazzi when you have Brady’s photography skills?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Theo Wargo— Getty Images

In previous years, his looks have been as simple as a black tuxedo in 2014. But he’s always matching his wife, of course.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Axelle—Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.