Tom Brady's 2018 Met Gala Outfit Supplied Endless Meme Material

Tom Brady still can’t leave the house without becoming a meme.

Jokes spread when supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s hit the 2018 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night with a choice accessory, her husband the athlete.

Some of Brady’s male counterparts wore forgettable tuxedos, but the Patriots quarterback chose to capture the theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” To that end, Brady complimented his wife’s gold Versace gown with a Versace look of his own. He wore a black turtleneck under a black jacket with golden scrollwork embroidered on his lapels.

Bündchen said her date looked like a “cutie.”

But the piping detailing on Brady’s jacket served up some very irresistible joke material for the internet on a platter.

He wasn’t dressed as a magician or a ’90s Nicolas Cage villain or a bunch of other takes that quickly took over the internet in meme-form.

See below for a selection of Tom Brady at the 2018 Met Gala memes.

