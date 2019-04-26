Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era — and the beginning of a new one. Though many of the movie’s characters died or retired — again, spoiler alert! — others earned new titles or set off on missions across the universe. The highly anticipated sequel also set up several upcoming Marvel movies, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include at least eight films and five TV shows released over the next several years.

Favorites like Black Panther and Captain Marvel will get sequels, and newcomers like Shang-Chi will get debuts. Feige also teased that the Fantastic Four and Blade will get reboots. And in between movies, stories centering on fans’ favorite movie characters will continue on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, launching in November. (Two new Marvel live-action series, unrelated to Avengers: Endgame, will premiere on Hulu in 2020)

Here are all the movies and TV shows (on Disney+ and Hulu) coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Avengers: Endgame is finally out.

Is Avengers: Endgame the last Marvel movie?

No. Well, kind of. Avengers: Endgame is the last movie in Marvel’s Phase Three, which launched in 2016 with Captain America: Civil War. The film wraps up the franchise’s main storylines while promoting other secondary and tertiary characters to center stage in future films and TV shows.

What Marvel movies will come after Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel initially remained tight-lipped about what movies would premiere after Avengers: Endgame. There’s probably a good reason for that: after all, the identities of those who perished were closely held until Endgame premiered. Only the date of the next Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was on the calendar. Beyond that, all we knew for certain was that Marvel is planning three movies for 2020, three movies for 2021 and three movies for 2022. But after the Marvel panel at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, fans finally have a good idea about what’s coming up. Here’s what’s in the works.

READ MORE: We Ranked Every Single Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in Captain America: Civil War Zade Rosenthal—Marvel Studios

Black Widow is getting her own standalone movie, directed by Cate Shortland (Lore). Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role from the Avengers films, with Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Horbour also appearing. The film will take place shortly after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and Black Widow will face off against the villain Taskmaster.

The Eternals (Nov. 6, 2020)

Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of 'First they Killed my Father' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario on September 11, 2017. VALERIE MACON—AFP/Getty Images

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) will direct a movie about a race of superhumans who call themselves the Eternals. Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjani, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek will all star in the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings (Feb. 12, 2021)

Destin Daniel Cretton attends "The Glass Castle" New York Screening at SVA Theatre on August 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Jared Siskin—Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

This will be Marvel’s first feature film with an Asian lead. Kim’s Convenience star Simu Li will star as the martial arts master and Awkwafina will also appear in the film. Shang-Chi will fight the Mandarin, a character who seemingly appeared in Iron Man 3 but was revealed to be an actor impersonating the villain. At Comic-Con Marvel head Kevin Feige promised this Mandarin will be the real deal.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Walt Disney Co.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong will return for a sequel, and Elizabeth Olsen, who has played Scarlet Witch in several of the Avengers films, will join them in their exploration of the multiverse (many parallel universes that could, potentially, mean the introduction of many more superheroes).

Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021)

THOR: RAGNAROK. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Marvel

Director Taika Waititi, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to direct a fourth Thor movie and announced at Comic-Con that this film would feature a female Thor: Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). A woman has taken up Thor’s hammer in the comic books, and now she will onscreen too. Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the former God of Thunder, and Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, the ruler of Asgard and Marvel’s first openly queer superhero.

Blade (TBD)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for 'The Green Book' winner Mahershala Ali poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) Daniele Venturelli—WireImage

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will star in a rebooted Blade movie as the titular vampire.

Fantastic Four (TBD)

Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios plans to reboot the Fantastic Four franchise. He didn’t announce any details about when the movie would be released or who might be in the cast.

Spider-Man 3 (TBD)

Chuck Zlotnick—Sony Pictures

Holland has signed a contract for three solo Spider-Man movies.

Captain Marvel 2 (TBD)

Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) ..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2019 null—null

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will almost certainly get a sequel film, given the box office success of her first outing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (TBD)

Walt Disney Co.

Guardians fans will have to wait a couple years before they see Groot and Rocket in action again: James Gunn, who has helmed the last two Guardians movies, was fired in 2018 after offensive old tweets resurfaced. He was rehired by Marvel in March 2019. In the interim, Gunn agreed to write and direct the forthcoming Suicide Squad 2, which means he can’t begin production on Guardians 3 until 2021. Hopefully the wait will be worth it: Thor joins the Guardians at the end of Endgame, which means he could be onboard for the new movie.

Black Panther 2 (TBD)

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther." Marvel Studios/Disney—AP

The critically acclaimed Black Panther became the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture. So it’s fortunate for Marvel that director Ryan Coogler has agreed to return for the second installment with star Chadwick Boseman.

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, has become a beloved character in the comics. She is an Inhuman who can stretch her body and idolizes Captain Marvel. Marvel head Kevin Feige has said that there are plans to introduce Ms. Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another superhero team-up movie (TBD)

Given the already-staggering box office success of Avengers: Endgame, it’s hard to imagine that Marvel would give up the chance to make more superhero team-up movies, which tend to draw from across fandoms and sell more tickets. They will probably drop the Avengers name, but our guess is a new team will emerge. They will occasionally have to join forces to stop particularly massive threats. (Learn more on who might be in that group here.)

READ MORE: How to Stream Every Single Marvel Movie

What Marvel TV shows will come after Avengers: Endgame?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

Steve Rogers passed the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, so Falcon & Winter Soldier could take on the more spoilery title Captain America & Winter Soldier. (The show, which will air on Disney+, cannot be set before the events of Endgame, since Bucky was either evil, in hiding or in a coma the entire time that Sam was Falcon.) At Comic-Con, it was revealed that Monica Rambeau will be played in the “present” by Teyonah Parris.

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Captain America: Civil War Zade Rosenthal—Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will star as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision on a Disney+ series. Presumably, the show is a prequel to Avengers: Endgame because Vision remains quite dead at the end of that movie. But here’s a surprising twist: Olson said recently that the show is actually set in the 1950s. Maybe the couple uses some extra Pym Particles to time travel together?

Loki (Spring 2021)

Thor: Ragnarok. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) Marvel

Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron will serve as showrunner for this series about everyone’s favorite trickster god on Disney+. Thanos killed the 2018 version of Loki in Avengers: Infinity War. But when the Avengers travel back in time to 2012 in Avengers: Endgame, that version of Loki steals the Tesseract and escapes. The show will likely follow this 2012 Loki across time and space.

What If..? (Summer 2021)

The first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will ask what if things had gone differently for our favorite heroes and villains? Questions like: What if Loki had defeated New York or what if someone Peggy Carter had been injected with the super-solider serum instead of Captain America? Much of the MCU live-action cast will voice their characters in episodes, and Jeffrey Wright will host the show as the Watcher, literally watching over these scenarios.

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Captain America: Civil War Film Frame/Marvel Studios

Hawkeye was going back to retirement at the end of Endgame — but not for long. A Hawkeye series on Disney+ in which Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton trains his protege Kate Bishop is in the works.

Ghost Rider

Marvel and Hulu announced a live-action Ghost Rider series starring Gabriel Luna. Luna played the antihero consumed by hellfire on ABC’s Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The show is set to debut in 2020.

Helstrom

Hulu will also play host to Marvel’s Helstrom, out in 2020. The series will center on Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the children of a serial killer who try to undo the work of their parent by terrorizing bad guys.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.