San Diego Comic-Con, the annual pop culture convention, has become the go-to place for studios to drop trailers and sneak previews for their buzziest films and television shows, from horror movies to superhero fare. This year’s Comic-Con, which runs from July 18 through July 21, will feature actors and directors reflecting on popular, completed franchises, like Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones.

But Hollywood still has plenty of fresh stories to get excited about (even if they are, as per usual, extensions of old franchises), including new trailers and clips for It: Chapter 2, Terminator: Dark Fate, The Witcher, Batwoman, His Dark Materials and Nancy Drew. Plus, Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige is expected to drop news about future Marvel projects, including Black Widow, The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Here are all the best trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Return to this post throughout the weekend for more updates and footage.

It: Chapter 2 (Sept. 6, 2019)

The final trailer for the buzzy sequel to It features an all-star cast that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader. They play the grown-up versions of the kids in the Loser’s Club from the 2017 film. At Comic-Con, the actors also shared several clips from the new movie based on the latter half of Stephen King’s famous novel.

In one clip, the adults reunite but most of them can’t remember the villainous Pennywise or any of the events from the first movie. In another scene, McAvoy’s Bill follows a child into a funhouse to protect him and things go awry. The final scene featured the crew facing off against a monster in a sequence that pays homage to John Carpetner’s The Thing.

During the panel, It director Andy Muschietti expressed interest in making a Pennywise origin story set before the events of either of the It movies.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to premiere the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the fan-favorite fighter pilot film. Tom Cruise has cultivated a reputation for executing his own, increasingly crazy stunts. It looks like his time as a pilot in Mission Impossible: Fallout convinced him to take on even crazier tricks in the new Top Gun: Maverick.

