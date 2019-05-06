Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on Monday. The world got its first glimpse at the child on Wednesday, soon before the royal family announced his name.

Meghan Markle gave birth to the 7-pound, 3-ounce baby boy early on Monday morning, according to the Sussex Instagram account. As of Wednesday, just before the name announcement, royal fans in the U.K. were still betting on different royal baby names.

The Duke and Duchess announced the name for baby Sussex on Instagram.

Prince Harry told reporters Monday that he and Meghan were “thinking about names but, the baby is a little overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.” The first photos of the family were released on Wednesday on their Instagram account as well, showing the new family of three glowing in Windsor Castle.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

U.K.-based betting and gambling company Ladbrokes said in a press release that before the name announcement, betting for the royal baby names odds had the top choice, Alexander, at 4/1. Spencer was close behind at 5/1. James was in third place with 6/1 odds and Arthur — which was the favorite on Monday following the baby’s birth — had gone down to 7/1. Theodore was further down at 8/1, but a spokesperson for Ladbrokes said in a press release Wednesday “punters clearly think the value lies with Theodore and we’ve been forced to slash the odds as a result,” as the name has made its way up in the betting process.

The odds were potentially on the side of family names as Philip, the name of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, trails behind at 12/1 odds — a departure from its 6/1 odds at the time of birth.

Nowhere to be found in the top names was Archie. According to Ladbrokes, only 100 pounds had been bet on Archie, and only 60 people had placed those bets.

Had the royal baby been a girl, betting ended as follows: Ivy was at 7/4, Diana was at 6/1 and Grace was close behind at 8/1.

The newborn royal baby is now seventh in line to the throne, bumping Prince Andrew, the second son of the Queen, into eighth place. The royal baby will be behind his cousins Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, because their father––William, Duke of Cambridge––is the first born son and second in line to the throne.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.