Kate Middleton Just Welcomed a Baby Boy. These Are His Most Likely Names, According to Oddsmakers

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her third child with Prince William— a baby boy, whose name has not yet been released by the royal family. Kate Middleton gave birth to the 8-pound, 7-ounce baby boy at 11.01 a.m. U.K. time (6.01 a.m. ET), according to Kensington Palace.

The newborn boy is a younger sibling to Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. A statement from the palace said that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was present for the birth, and that the Duchess of Cambridge and her baby “are both doing well.”

Royal babies tend to be named after their ancestors and relatives, and bookmakers’ odds are currently tipped in favor of the baby being named Arthur or James. Arthur, a classic British name, would pay homage to Queen Elizabeth’s late father King George VI, whose middle name was Arthur.

Since Kate Middleton went into labor Monday morning, Arthur has remained the current favorite (at 2/1), followed by James (4/1), Albert (6/1), Philip (8/1) and Alexander (10/1), according to the British-based betting and gambling company Ladbrokes.

Thomas is amongst the lively outsiders at 16/1, or there’s a 25/1 chance that the royal pair will call their second son Frederick.

Before the baby’s gender was known, the oddsmakers’ top three options for girls’ names were Mary (9/1), Alice (8/1) and Victoria (11/1).

The new baby boy will be fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, Prince William, older brother Prince George and older sister Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry will become sixth in line and every one else in the line of succession will move one step away from the throne.