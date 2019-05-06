Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her royal baby boy on Monday, and her husband, Prince Harry, can’t stop smiling.

The new dad, whose son is now seventh in line to the British throne, couldn’t be more excited. “And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing,” he told Sky News in Windsor on Monday afternoon local time. “But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

He also took the time to appreciate his wife, whose royal baby was a little overdue. “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife,” he said. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.”

Prince Harry also thanked the public for support during his wife’s pregnancy. “We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there.”

The baby was born early Monday morning at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, according to the Sussex Instagram account. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the caption said.

Prince Harry and the Duchess haven’t yet chosen a name for the royal baby, he said Monday, but we’ll meet the royal baby in just two days, so the naming announcement could come shortly.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.