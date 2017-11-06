President Donald Trump addressed the deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, denouncing it as a “horrible act of evil.”
At least 26 people died and 20 others injured when a gunman opened fire on the church during a Sunday service. The dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Speaking from Japan, where the President is on the second day of a 12-day Asia trip, Trump called for unity, appealing to Americans to “join hands” and “stand strong” in the face of adversity.
Read Trump’s full statement below: