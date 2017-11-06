Read President Trump's Statement on the Texas Church Shooting

By Eli Meixler
November 6, 2017

President Donald Trump addressed the deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, denouncing it as a “horrible act of evil.”

At least 26 people died and 20 others injured when a gunman opened fire on the church during a Sunday service. The dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Speaking from Japan, where the President is on the second day of a 12-day Asia trip, Trump called for unity, appealing to Americans to “join hands” and “stand strong” in the face of adversity.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

