The gunman suspected of killing at least 26 people and injuring several others when he opened fire at a small town church southeast of San Antonio on Sunday has been identified as Devin Kelley, the Associated Press reports.

Kelley died in the aftermath of the shooting, which occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small community in Wilson County.

Among those who were killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church’s pastor, Frank Pomeroy. The shooting victims’ ages range from five to 72.

Here’s what to know about suspected church shooter Devin Kelley.

Who is Devin Kelley?

Authorities on Sunday identified the gunman as white and possibly in his 20s. He was seen walking into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday after crossing the street from a gas station around 11:20. He began firing from outside the church upon exiting his vehicle. He then moved to the right side of the church and fired, before entering the church and continuing to fire.

Officials say that after leaving the church, the gunman was confronted by a local citizen, who grabbed his rifle and chased him from the scene. The suspect drove away, and crashed his vehicle near the county line, where authorities later found his body. It is unclear whether he died of a self-inflicted wound or if he was shot by the person who engaged him.

In a brief statement, the Pentagon confirmed that Kelley served in the air force “at one point,” AP reported.

Where did Devin Kelley live?

Officials said Kelley lived in a suburb of San Antonio. Authorities are investigating Kelley’s social media posts possibly made in the days prior to the attack on the church, including one that appeared to feature a weapon. He does not appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. Authorities said it was unclear whether he was part of any militia groups.