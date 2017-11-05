What to Know About the South Texas Church Shooting

Several people were shot at a church located in a town southeast of San Antonio on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials and local media outlets.

The incident occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said there were “multiple casualties and multiple fatalities,” the Wilson County News reported. Robert Murphy of the neighboring Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office told TIME the gunman is now deceased.

According to local news station KSAT-12, the shooter entered the church during its service on Sunday and opened fire.

Multiple victims with gunshot wounds were being treated at the Connally Memorial Medical Center, a representative for the hospital told TIME. She could not give further details on their conditions.

The FBI and police are on the scene of the shooting, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

A representative from the sheriff’s office told TIME she was unable to comment on the developing situation.

Multiple fatalities and injuries at Texas church shooting

A representative from the Connally Memorial Medical Center said surgeons and doctors are treating the victims who have gunshot wounds. She did not give an exact number on how many people were being treated on Sunday, nor could she elaborate on their conditions.

The suspected Texas church shooter has died

Where did the Texas church shooting happen?

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The small community is located in Wilson County, Texas, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

How did politicians react to the Texas church shooting?

President Donald Trump, who is currently in Japan, tweeted that he is monitoring the situation.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump wrote. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Vice President Mike Pence also thanked first responders and sent his prayers to the victims of the shooting.

Texas politicians were among the first lawmakers to respond to the incident, sharing their condolences and thoughts on Twitter.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Texas lawmakers Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Julian Castro also responded to the incident on Twitter.