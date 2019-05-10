Jimmy Kimmel Proves Celebs Get Awkward Texts From Their Moms Just Like Everyone

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Jimmy Kimmel decided to once again offer a twist on his infamous Mean Tweets segments and have celebrities read a selection of heartfelt, head-scratching and downright odd texts sent by their mothers.

“Feather, teamwork when you are cohabbing makes the dream work,” Katy Perry shared from her phone, reading off a mother’s long, non-punctuated text from her mom about how to successfully live with a significant other. (Highlight: “the man is the head but the woman is the neck that turns the head.”)

Kourtney Kardashian confessed that she’d been ignoring a series of texts from her “momager” Kris Jenner, while singer Billie Eilish’s mom told her in no uncertain terms to “go the duck to sleep!!!!!!”

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney showed off his mother’s crude adventures with autocorrect, Pink’s mother outed herself as a “stoner”, and Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed his mom’s desperate desire for freebies: “David love you lots Will you send me anything you can find for free?????? thank you so much–thank you. pens, key chains Are you having fun?? Love you love you. Mom.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Kiernan Shipka, meanwhile, received an odd text from her mom that just read: “Jared Leto is 47 I’m going vegan”.

And then there’s this from Regina Hall’s mom: “Jt concert tix not going to good job CCD Kjust.can’t tecxstill trying byb love you you”. While the text was incomprehensible, one thing that’s clear is that she loves her daughter — which is the sign of a good mom text, after all.

