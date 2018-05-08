Kris Jenner proved once again why she’s the best momager in the biz at Monday night’s 2018 Met Gala when she whipped out her cell phone on the red carpet to start snapping photos, presumably of one of her three daughters that were attending the event. (Kim Kardashian-West, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all made their appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s big night.)

This picture is particularly relevant because of a popular 2007 meme of Jenner, featuring a scene that aired on the first season of reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the scene, Kim Kardashian is posing for a nude photo shoot for Playboy. Jenner encourages her daughter by saying “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” all while leaning in to take a phone pic of her. That meme has become a staple of internet communication — so it’s ideal that Jenner has provided us with this 2018 update on the classic, as internet commenters have pointed out. It may be over a decade since that iconic shot, but clearly not much has changed for Jenner, as she’s still very much committed to documenting major moments on her phone.

And let’s not overlook another important aspect of this photo: Jenner’s phone case features another internet-famous Kardashian moment, better known as Kim’s crying face. (Kim has a line of accessories that play off of her memorable looks.)