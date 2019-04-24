The second episode of the eighth season of Game of Thrones left no doubt in viewers’ minds at the Battle of Winterfell between the Living and the Dead would take place in the next episode.

The White Walkers approached, and all our favorite heroes prepared for battle. HBO released new photos on Wednesday that hint that the battle to come could take an unexpected turn.

Jon, Daenerys and the rest of the characters laid out a plan of defense in the episode: They determined that if they are able to kill the Night King, all the wights he created will fall too. They decided Bran would lure the Night King to him, and Jon and Daenerys would wait far-off with their dragons. When the Night King appeared, they would swoop in and try to kill him with dragon fire. In the meantime, their army would try to hold off the rest of the White Walkers and wights from Winterfell.

Sure enough, in one of the photos, Jon and Deanerys look onto the battle from afar, presumably waiting for the signal from Bran. But Jon also looks shocked or perhaps even scared in one photo, which is concerning because he’s quite battle-worn at this point in the story.

In other photos, Varys and Tyrion confer in the crypts, Brienne and Jaime lead the ground troops, side-by-side, and Sansa and Arya exchange a surprised look from up on the wall.

Season eight episode 3 airs Sunday on HBO at 9p.m.

See all of the new photos below:

