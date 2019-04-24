A collection of preschool arts and crafts projects bore a striking resemblance to the epic (and now, ever-evolving) Game of Thrones opening credits, especially once the show’s theme music was added for effect.

Comedian Roy Wood, Jr. shared an Instagram video of him panning all of his son’s preschool’s art projects, which were made of wooden blocks similar to the mechanical map of Westeros that unfolds during the credits that play before the beginning of every episode of Game of Thrones. Accompanied with the music from the beloved HBO show, it made for a pretty good dupe of the real thing.

As devoted fans of the show know, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has not only brought change to the Seven Kingdoms but also to the opening credit sequence. Every week, the map evolves with the new episode’s weekly release — often giving viewers clues about what to expect from the episode.

See Woods’ full clip below.

