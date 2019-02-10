The Biggest Stars in Music Are Skipping the 2019 Grammys. Here's Why

Beyoncé? Nowhere in sight. Taylor Swift? Don’t keep an eye out. Ariana Grande? Thank you, no. Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Drake? The boys are not in town. Rihanna? She’ll pass, too.

Music’s biggest stars are expected to skip music’s biggest night this year — and not for the first time. The 61st Annual Grammys Awards will go on Sunday evening bereft of their brightest lights. For some, it’s a matter of logistics, lack of nominations or lack of interest. But for others, it’s a statement after a history of missteps and snubs from the Recording Academy. In a nutshell: the Grammys need these artists more than these artists need the Grammys.

Here are the major artists expected to sit out the 2019 Grammys and the reasons (or, in some cases, theories) behind their absences.

Beyoncé

Singer Beyonce poses with her Grammy trophies in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, Cali. Robyn Beck—AFP/Getty Images

After Lemonade was passed over in favor of Adele’s 25 in 2017 — not that Adele didn’t graciously support her fellow nominee — Beyoncé has stepped back from the awards show. Although she was nominated alongside husband Jay-Z for their work on joint album Everything Is Love this year, neither is likely to turn up for the show.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the The 58th Grammy Awards on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles. Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Swift has a strong Grammy history, picking up ten trophies including Album of the Year in 2016 for 1989. But her most recent album, Reputation, received minimal love from the Recording Academy this year with only one genre category nomination. More importantly, Swift has been a no-show for years now, last dropping by when she won it all in 2016. Since then, she’s veered away from the awards show spotlight, although she has never made any public statements about her feelings toward the Recording Academy. In any case, Swift is busy: she’s currently in London, filming the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Cats.

Ariana Grande

It’s been a wild year for Grande; after releasing Sweetener in 2018 — and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album — she released thank u, next, another full album, on the Friday before the 2019 Grammys. But even though Grande was one of the past year’s biggest stories in music, she won’t be making a Grammys appearance.

According to her social media posts, she was initially planning a performance, but disagreements with the show’s organizers led her to pull out. She wrote a series of critical tweets to drive her point home: “It was when my creativity and self expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend,” she wrote.

Drake

Drake arrives at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz—WireImage

Music’s streaming juggernaut, Drake has topped overall popularity lists for years. Last year was no exception, and his album Scorpion even received a number of top nominations, including Album of the Year. But he appears to be choosing to skip the Grammys again; he last deigned to attend all the way back in 2013, well before he achieved the peak of his rap successes. According to a recent New York Times report, the Recording Academy reached out this year to ask Drake to perform, but he declined the offer.

Kendrick Lamar

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Christopher Polk—Getty Images for NARAS

Lamar has picked up 12 Grammys over the years — but never managed to take home top honors, despite being nominated for Album of the Year three times now. (This time, he’s in the running thanks to the soundtrack of Black Panther.) But while he’s gamely performed at prior shows, including in 2018, don’t count on him coming to the stage this time: he also reportedly declined the invitation to perform extended by the show’s producers.

Childish Gambino

Recording artists Childish Gambino (L) and JD McCrary perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Winter—Getty Images for NARAS

In 2018, Donald Glover’s Awaken, My Love! was up for some of the biggest Grammys. He sang onstage. And he lost. Now, his searingly political one-off release “This Is America” has the potential to win big in categories like Record and Song of the Year. But Glover reportedly turned down the Recording Academy’s performance invitation. It’s anyone’s guess if he will show up at all; he has been attending pre-Grammys events in Los Angeles, however.

Rihanna

Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo—WireImage

Rihanna has often delivered memorable Grammy moments and won nearly a dozen times in the course of her career so far. (And she certainly knows how to come prepared, even bringing her own hip flask.) But it’s been three years since she released her last album, the much-lauded Anti. In the interim, she’s been busy launching a beauty and fashion empire. It’s anyone’s guess if she’ll make the time to return to the music world for a night — or stick to her other pursuits for now.

