Leave it to Taylor Swift to celebrate her friend’s birthday with a very sweet gesture — quite literally. Swift, currently on the East Coast for her Reputation stadium tour, may be far away from her friend Selena Gomez. But that didn’t mean the ever-theatrical and pastry-minded Swift couldn’t pull out all the stops to make sure that Gomez’s big day was marked properly.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s birthday? I mean I could but WHY WOULD I WANT 2 [sic],” the singer posted on an Instagram story. The star image of the story: a pink-frosted birthday cake, decorated with the appropriately-chosen phrase “Gomez or go home.” At the center of the cake, a number “26” took pride of place, as Gomez turned 26 on July 22.

It’s been just a minute since Gomez and Swift, known for their friendship over the years, have hung out together publicly; Gomez last popped up to join Swift onstage during the Pasadena stop of her Reputation tour in May. But while Gomez herself remained silent on social media for her birthday, Swift clearly didn’t want the world to forget to send some good wishes in the direction of her fellow pop star.

Swift just finished performing three consecutive nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, keeping the show going despite torrential rain on two evenings. She is next headed to Massachusetts as her tour continues, although perhaps the biggest Swift news of late has been her casting in an upcoming movie adaptation of Cats.