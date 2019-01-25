Besides being an accomplished freestyle rapper, art aficionado and the firstborn heir to the Knowles-Carter throne, it looks like Blue Ivy Carter is adding another métier to her already stacked accomplishments — being her mother Beyoncé’s official Instagram photographer.

Blue Ivy Carter received her first photo credit as “B.IV” on a multi-photo Instagram posted by Queen Bey on Thursday night. In the cover image, Beyoncé poses in front of a striped, multi-colored piece of art, while wearing an outfit that mimics the pattern of the piece. Other shots of Beyoncé in the photo set confirm that not only does 7-year-old Blue Ivy have a good eye, she’s also got an excellent grasp of perspective and the rule of thirds.

While Jay Z has long been acknowledged as a devoted Instagram husband to Beyoncé, it looks like he’s got some major competition from his daughter as the family’s go-to photographer. See Blue Ivy’s very excellent photos of Beyoncé below.

