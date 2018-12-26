No One Wants to Spend Christmas Like Mom-to-Be Amy Schumer Did
By Melissa Locker
Amy Schumer probably didn’t dream of a Christmas like this.

The actress, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, posted a slideshow on Instagram that showed what pregnancy can really be like for the millions of women who suffer from severe morning sickness.

In a video, the I Feel Pretty star can be seen getting sick on the side of a road, with all the graphic detail that entails. Then she and Fischer paused to wish the person holding the camera a merry Christmas.

In another photo, Schumer is lying on the floor with her eyes closed and her pets keeping her company.

It wasn’t all bad, though. In other the images, Schumer can be seen cuddling up with a pup on the couch and laughing at a video of a dance party. And to prove she is taking it all in stride, the Trainwreck actress and comedian swiped a line from John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (The War Is Over)” to caption the slideshow, writing: “And so this is Christmas” with a Christmas tree emoji.

Schumer’s pregnancy has been a difficult one. As People reports, she was hospitalized in November for hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness. She returned for treatment in December, posting a picture to Instagram of herself attached to an IV with the humorous caption: “Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum.”

