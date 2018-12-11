For one attempted hamburglar at an In-N-Out in Temple City, California, the tables were turned — somewhat — after his extended stakeout of the fast food joint ended on a low note on Monday, with an arrest following the twelve hour detente.

But the funniest part of the crime? The cops camping out outside the popular burger franchise turned the joke on him, as they ended up ordering In-N-Out burgers themselves — from a different location, of course — to ease their hunger pains while they waited out their criminal.

According to local news, police responded to an alarm call in the early hours of Monday morning, arriving at the local In-N-Out to find an unauthorized suspect on the scene. With the help of a law enforcement canine named Deek, they located the man barricaded in the “roof structure” of the restaurant and attempted to make contact, although ultimately were forced to evacuate the area of bystanders and wait him out — for roughly a dozen hours. He ultimately came away peacefully and is in custody, according to the L.A. Sheriff’s Department.

Ironically, it seems the cops may have gotten more burgers out of this deal than the man inside the restaurant itself. As for Deek? Let’s hope he gets a lifetime supply of burger meat, ideally served in In-N-Out’s famous “animal style.”

