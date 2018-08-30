Opponents of the GOP are calling for an In-N-Out boycott after the burger chain donated thousands to the California Republican Party.

According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, the fast food corporation gave $25,000 to the state’s Republican Party on Tuesday. However, the news of the donation didn’t start to go viral until the filing was tweeted out by Washington, D.C.-based reporter Gabe Schneider the next day.

“In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu,” he wrote.

Following Schneider’s post, some angry customers began calling for a boycott of In-N-Out. “I hate that In-N-Out has probably donated to the Republican Party before now, and I gave them my business,” one Twitter user wrote. “They are my #1 favorite. No more, though.”

But others weren’t quite ready to give up their double-doubles and animal style fries.

See some of the reactions below.