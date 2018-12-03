Game of Thrones fans in New York City will soon be able to carry a little bit of the show with them.

Starting Tuesday, four limited edition MetroCards featuring iconic characters from the series will be available at Grand Central Station in Manhattan. The release of the cards, which are used daily by subway riders in the city, is a part of a promotional campaign is leading up to the immensely popular show’s final six-episode season, which is set to premiere in April 2019.

According to a press release from HBO, 250,000 MetroCards will be available at fare machines throughout Grand Central Station, each emblazoned with one of four characters: John Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister or the Night King. As a part of the #forthethrone campaign, the station has been decked out with over 150 advertisements for the show as well.

Since this will be a limited run, fans who are interested in the cards should act quickly in the event that the cards sell out. Limited edition MetroCards, like last year’s collaboration with streetwear brand Supreme, are valued for their resale potential as collector’s items, and often end up on online auction sites with hefty increases.

Game of Thrones is currently one of the most popular shows in the world, with its seventh season smashing numerous ratings records. During its sixth season, 23 million Americans alone tuned in to watch the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s book series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

