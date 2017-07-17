Game of Thrones Just Had Its Biggest Episode Ever

After its much anticipated return, Game of Thrones came back with a bang: The show reported its biggest overnight audience of all time.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the series' season 7 premiere delivered 16.1 million views across all of HBO's platforms, including repeats, streaming and DVR. That's also a 50% increase from last year's season 6 premiere, according to EW , when the average was 7.9 million viewers sans streaming.

The news comes after HBO decided to air a new season in the summer for the first time — when the number of households watching TV is lower than in the spring, when the show usually premieres, notes EW.

Additionally, the show's season 7 premiere is officially its most re-tweeted episode ever, boasting 2.4 million tweets.