Peter Dinklage wants you to know that Game of Thrones is planning on out-doing itself next season.

At the premiere of his new film, I Think We’re Alone Now, a reporter appeared to manage to get Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series, to sneak in one question about the upcoming season of Game of Thrones. According to Game of Thrones fan site, WinterIsComing.net, the bold reporter asked Dinklage, “On Game of Thrones, one question, can the Battle of the Bastards possibly be topped?”

Dinklage gamely, had a definitive answer. “Oh my god, and then some,” he said. “You are in for it. Truly.”

It’s hard to imagine a fight scene bigger that the so-called Battle of the Bastards that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) barely escaped alive, but ending the royal pursuit of Ramsay (Iwan Rheon). That battle took place over a 25-day shoot schedule, with some 600 crew members, 500 extras, 200 shields, 250 spears, and 70 horses. (Read more about the numbers here.)

However, if the reports from the set of season 8 are true, fans are in for treat—if a massive battle sequence filmed over the course of a staggering 55 nights of filming can be considered a treat. Fans will have to wait to see it until early 2019, when the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to debut.