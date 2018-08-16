Ariana Grande Has Fun With the Rumor That She Must Be Carried Everywhere

Ariana Grande being carried by James Corden into a Starbucks has given us one of the most hilarious visuals of Carpool Karaoke.

On Wednesday night’s episode, in between some excellent harmonizing to songs like “God is a Woman,” “Dangerous Woman,” “Side to Side” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” Grande had some fun with headlines that (incorrectly) claimed she needs her manager to carry her everywhere.

Rumors about her official mode of transportation date back years – but went mainstream when Grande shared a post about being too tired to walk after a long day of work.

Here’s Ariana Grande being carried.

The late-night funny man didn’t miss a beat after their conversation touched on the tabloid headlines, and he insisted that he carry Grande into the Starbucks. And boy did Grande bring the gag all the way home.

Grande announced herself to the barista thusly: “Hello, I’m Ariana Grande. I must be carried.” The comedy gold continued. She opted for a soy latte, in a very appropriate size. “Oh I’m going to get a grande… gets them every time,” she said.

Proving that Grande can step into her silly side, the singer told customers, “Did you know I demand to be carried everywhere? That is the kind of pop star I am.”

She then added: “I just want y’all to know, if you see me anywhere, it’s because I didn’t walk there myself, I promise.”

The people in Starbucks loved it. People on Twitter and Tumblr also loved it.