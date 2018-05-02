There’s no denying that Ariana Grande is a talented singer. But throw her for a loop — like Jimmy Fallon does in his “musical genre challenge,” in which the singer has to perform a song by one artist in the style of another — and Grande always comes out on top, proving she’s got the chops.

On Tuesday Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Grande was tasked with singing Kendrick Lamar‘s hit rap song “Humble” to a goth rock tune, á la Evanescence.

“Goth rock, like 2003 Evanescence goth rock? Like Hot Topic shopping goth rock?” she clarified, before swinging her voluminous ponytail behind her and taking the mic. The resulting sonic experience is unlike any you’ve ever had before, as Grande flawlessly impersonates the emotional darkness of Evanescence using the sharp rhymes of Lamar.

While Fallon gave a go to his own categories — “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran as a ska song, and Usher’s “Yeah!” in a country mode — Grande finished things up singing Drake’s current chart-topping hit “God’s Plan” as a ’90s pop diva, to everyone’s delight. This isn’t the first time that Grande has played this game with Fallon, and hopefully, given how impressive each of her renditions has been, it won’t be the last.

Grande’s newest single “No Tears Left to Cry” came out last week, foreshadowing a new album.