Rihanna may have gone full-on Pope for the 2018 Met Gala, but it was Ariana Grande who brought the Sistine Chapel to the annual New York City ball.

Playing off the night’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer made her red carpet entrance wearing a Vera Wang ball gown inspired by Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgement,” a painting inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

“[It is in] the Sistine Chapel back wall by Michaelangelo. It is The Last Judgement. This is the painting I am wearing. I am so excited about my dress. I just love it!” Grande said in an interview with E!. “I am honored to be here. It is my first Met so I am really excited.”

The famed fresco covers the altar wall of the Sistine Chapel and depicts humanity awaiting their eternal judgment by God. It was completed by Michelangelo in 1541.