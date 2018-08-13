Police jumped into action on Saturday when they got a call for help from a very unexpected source—a bride and groom trapped in their car as flood waters rose around them.

The call to Bogota, New Jersey Police came around 6 p.m. on Saturday, after rising flood waters had trapped the newly-minted bride and groom at an intersection in Bergen County, New Jersey. While most brides know to come up with a plan for what to do if it rains on their wedding day, it’s hard to plan for flash floods, which is what happened on Saturday as severe storms and torrential downpours swept across northern New Jersey. Due to the quickly rising flood waters, the happy couple “got a rough start on things,” the Bogota Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police officers forded the waters in a Humvee and offered the couple a helping hand. The new bride climbed out of the car through the sunroof, held her white wedding gown out of the waters, and made her way to the police department’s vehicle. Bogota Police Department Sgt. Geoffrey Cole told NorthJersey.com that amazingly, the dress stayed dry throughout the ordeal.

In their caption for the video of the rescue, the police department noted that the couple’s day had “not gone as planned,” and asked the community to “give them best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now.” While the couple may have had different adventures in mind, one thing is for sure, though: they will never forget their wedding day.