A traffic stop in New Jersey ended with a surprise reunion when a state trooper pulled over the police officer who delivered him as a baby 27 years earlier.

Trooper Michael Patterson stopped Matthew Bailly on June 1 for a minor vehicle violation last week, according to the New Jersey State Police’s Facebook page. When Bailly mentioned he was a retired police officer from Piscataway, New Jersey, Patterson told the man he was from the same town.

Then, they discovered more connections.

Patterson told Bailly what street he lived on, and the retired officer said he remembered it because he helped deliver a baby there 27 years ago. He even described the style and color of the house, and that the baby’s name was Michael.

That’s when Patterson said: “My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me,” according to the New Jersey State Police.

It turns out that Bailly responded to a call on Oct. 5, 1991 because Patterson’s mother, Karen, had been out shopping when she went into labor. She rushed home and Bailly arrived to help. After the Pattersons called their doctor, he guided a young Bailly over the phone so he could deliver the baby.

Bailly was pulled over for tinted windows, according to CNN. But once Patterson discovered who he was speaking to, he gave Bailly a warning and let him off without a ticket.

Instead, Patterson took his mother to visit Bailly and his wife, so everyone could reconnect.