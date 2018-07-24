Taylor Swift may have a reputation for putting on a flawless show, but even when things don’t go awry, she somehow still manages to impress her fans.

This phenomenon was all too apparent during her Sunday Reputation show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium when the rainy weather caused her to fall on stage. In the midst of performing “Call It What You Want,” Swift was caught on camera taking a tumble. However, she quickly bounced back up before playfully pushing one of her dancers away, turning the slip-up into a relatable moment.

“I HAVE NEVER RELATED TO @taylorswift13 MORE THAN THE MOMENT SHE TRIPPED AND FELL TO THE GROUND,” one fan enthused on Twitter. “MY QUEEN. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

See some of the reactions below.