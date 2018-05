Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Tour Is Starting. Here Are the Cheapest Tickets in Every City

Taylor Swift has a big reputation, but seeing her in concert may cost you surprisingly little.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is set to kick off the first leg of her Reputation tour Tuesday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And though fans around the world have already shelled out millions of dollars for tickets to watch Swift live, there are still a few cities where you can score cheap seats.

According to ticket resaler Vivid Seats, the least expensive tour stop right now is in Cleveland, where Swift is scheduled to perform at the First Energy Stadium. Tickets for that July 17 concert cost an average of $137. Compare that to the most expensive show, Swift’s Sept. 29 concert at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the average price for Vivid Seats tickets is $288.

In any city, of course, there’s a difference between the average resale price — which takes all the inexpensive, mid-range and super pricey seats sold into account — and the cheapest ticket — which gets you a nosebleed spot.

With an estimated net worth of $280 million, Swift probably isn’t worrying about money. But the media has been speculating about the health of Reputation tour ticket sales for months, especially because her 2015 1989 tour was named the biggest North American tour ever. Billboard reported in January that she could bring in more than $450 million in tickets this time around; last week the publication’s revised estimate was $300 million. Swift hasn’t sold out any shows, and on Monday, the New York Post noted that Swift’s team had Ticketmaster take away some cities’ resale options in a possible last-ditch effort to sell more seats.

In general, that’s good news for Swifties’ wallets. When you’re ready for it, take a look at the prices for the 40 Reputation tour stops in North America. Various fees will apply.

May 8 — University of Phoenix Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Average ticket price (as resold on Vivid Seats): $153

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $62.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $58.50

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $61

May 11 and 12 — Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Average ticket price: $219

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50 (May 11)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $40 (May 11)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $41 (May 11)

May 18 and 19 — Rose Bowl — Pasadena, California

Average ticket price: $180

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $49.50 (May 18)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $34.66 (May 18)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $50 (May 18)

May 22 — CenturyLink Field — Seattle

Average ticket price: $221

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $65.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $82.98

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $78

May 25 — Sports Authority Field at Mile High — Denver

Average ticket price: $183

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $70

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $62

June 1 and 2 — Soldier Field — Chicago

Average ticket price: $223

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50 (June 1)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $68.96 (June 1)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $66 (June 1)

June 30 — Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium — Louisville, Kentucky

Average ticket price: $158

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $43.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $35

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $35

July 7 — Ohio Stadium — Columbus, Ohio

Average ticket price: $182

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $93.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $62.63

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $71

July 10 and 11 — FedEx Field — Washington, D.C.

Average ticket price: $240

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $44.50 (July 11)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $49.98 (July 11)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $50 (July 11)

July 13 and 14 — Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia

Average ticket price: $218

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50 (July 13)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $60 (July 13)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $58 (July 13)

July 17 — First Energy Stadium — Cleveland

Average ticket price: $137

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $37

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $37

July 20, 21 and 22 — MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Average ticket price: $225

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $49.50 (July 22)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $50 (July 22)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $56 (July 22)

July 26, 27 and 28 — Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Average ticket price: $218

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $49.50 (July 26)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $66.99 (July 26)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $59 (July 27)

Aug. 3 and 4 — Rogers Centre — Toronto, Ontario

Average ticket price: $195

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: about $47 (Aug. 3)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $42 (Aug. 4)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $54 (Aug. 4)

Aug. 7 — Heinz Field — Pittsburgh

Average ticket price: $166

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $42.25

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $29.82

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $35

Aug. 10 and 11 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

Average ticket price: $242

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $125 (Aug. 10)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $70.26 (Aug. 10)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $82 (Aug. 10)

Aug. 14 — Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Average ticket price: $199

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $47

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $33.76

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $32

Aug. 18 — Hard Rock Stadium — Miami

Average ticket price: $193

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $49.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $35

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $35

Aug. 25 — Nissan Stadium — Nashville

Average ticket price: $285

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $160

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $112

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $116

Aug. 28 — Ford Field — Detroit

Average ticket price: $187

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $135

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $79.91

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $79

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 — U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis

Average ticket price: $172

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $47.50 (Aug. 31)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $45 (Aug. 31)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $45 (Aug. 31)

Sept. 8 — Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Average ticket price: $175

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $45.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $44

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $48

Sept. 15 — Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis

Average ticket price: $163

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $46.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $39

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $39

Sept. 18 — The Dome at America’s Center — St. Louis

Average ticket price: $139

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $46.50

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $34

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $34

Sept. 22 — Mercedes-Benz Superdome — New Orleans

Average ticket price: $197

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $85

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $32.74

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $33

Sept. 29 — NRG Stadium — Houston

Average ticket price: $288

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $162

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $89

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $88

Oct. 5 and 6 — AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Average ticket price: $263

Cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster: $49.50 (Oct. 5)

Cheapest ticket available on StubHub: $45 (Oct. 5)

Cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek: $49 (Oct. 5)