President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani caught the attention of the late night comedy hosts on Monday night. Stephen Colbert noted that Trump went on Twitter, “punching the caps lock and flooring it”, even though he said it may not be the best form of high-level diplomatic communication. “It seems like an all-caps note is not necessarily the way to deal with a hostile foreign leader,” Colbert said on The Late Show. “It’s barely the way to deal with a co-worker who keeps stealing your yogurt from the fridge.”

He then slipped into his Trump impersonation to add: “‘To the person who keeps stealing my yogurt: NEVER EVER TOUCH MY YOPLAIT WHIPS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT THE BREAK ROOM HAVE SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A PAYROLL ASSISTANT WHO WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED THEFT OF MY HEALTHY DESSERT ALTERNATIVES. BE CAUTIOUS!’”

In his tweet, Trump urged Rouhani to “be cautious” when it comes to taunting the United States. “Yes, be cautious!” Colbert joked. “You cross Donald Trump, you’re gonna get what other dictators got: a friendly summit, a handshake, and if you’re not careful, an invitation to the White House.”