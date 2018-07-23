President Trump Is Considering Revoking Security Clearances of His Critics

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances for a half-dozen former high-level intelligence and national security officials who have criticized him, the White House said Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the regular press briefing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump was considering revoking clearances for former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of the National Security Agency Michael Hayden, among others, over their remarks on the Russia investigation.

“The President is exploring the mechanisms because they politicize and in some cases monetize their public service,” Sanders said, explaining why Trump is looking at what power he has to revoke the clearance of a former officials.

Speaking to CNN after the press conference, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said that the president has the authority to revoke the clearances, but that doing so because of his statements was “a very, very petty thing to do” and an “abuse of the system.”

“It’s kind of a sad commentary where for political reasons this is kind of a petty way for retribution for spekaing out against the president, which on the part of all of us are borne out of genuine concerns about President Trump,” he said.

Hayden tweeted that losing a security clearance would not affect him much.

“I don’t go back for classified briefings,” he wrote. “Won’t have any effect on what I say or write.”

The idea may have come from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who criticized Brennan on Monday morning, arguing that he was “monetizing his security clearance” with attacks on Trump.

Paul confirmed in a tweet on Monday that he had met with Trump and had urged him to revoke these clearances. “Public officials should not use their security clearances to leverage speaking fees or network talking head fees,” he tweeted.

With Alana Abramson