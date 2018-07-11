People Can't Figure Out Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Need All These Water Bottles

It’s been a busy week for everyone’s favorite newlywed royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After attending the christening of Prince Louis on Monday and celebrating the 100th birthday of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday, the couple spent Wednesday touring Dublin to close out their two-day Ireland visit. As per usual, everyone’s eyes were on the happy couple, as well as the minor details that can turn standard photo opportunities into online obsessions.

During a visit to the Taoiseach’s office for a meeting with Leo Varadkar, a photo of Harry and Meghan sitting near a table conspicuously full of water bottles sparked interest among people on Twitter. After INM editor Kevin Doyle tweeted out a shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatting with Varadkar alongside the hydration station, some began questioning the need for so many bottle options.

“Haven’t been able to confirm whether they drank any of the 14 bottles of water!” Doyle wrote.

Others were concerned that resources were going to waste.

“14 bottles of water? Thought there was a water shortage?” commented one Twitter user.

“Obviously no one realizes there is a plastic pollution crisis going on on the world,” added another.

While others simple didn’t understand why no one was treating themselves to a refreshing beverage.

See some more responses below.