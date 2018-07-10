Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, paid subtle tribute to her show stopping wedding dress with her elegant look for a service at Westminister Abbey celebrating 100 years of the Royal Air Force on Tuesday.

Markle sported a little black dress from Dior with a bateau neckline and full skirt that closely resembled the style and silhouette of the white Givenchy wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller that she wore to marry Prince Harry less than three months ago in May.

Markle paired her lady like look with a delicate black fascinator, a black clutch purse, and a pair of nude pumps. While the dresses came from two different design houses, it’s clear that Markle has a penchant for this neckline and fit.

See both of Markle’s looks below.

Jeff Spicer—Getty Images