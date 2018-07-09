While royals fans around the world eagerly awaited Prince Louis’s christening, the new royal baby was busy catching up on some Zs.

When Kate Middleton arrived at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace in London on Monday, cameras captured the 2-month-old Prince Louis adorably dozing in her arms, completely unaware of the fanfare surrounding the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge—sporting a white suit dress by British design house Alexander McQueen—was accompanied to the christening by her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Other notable attendees included Prince Louis’s godparents—Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton—as well as his newly-wed aunt and uncle, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.