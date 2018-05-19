Every Detail About Meghan Markle's Givenchy Royal Wedding Dress

Ever since news broke that Meghan Markle would be tying the knot with Prince Harry this spring in a fabulous royal wedding, her wedding dress has been a hot topic for debate, with plenty of speculation flying on which fashion designer Markle would choose for her big day.

It turns out, however, that Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy was responsible for the stunning white bateau neck gown that Markle donned to say her vows to Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel for the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle arriving at her royal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, May 19, 2018. Owhen Cooban—Handout/British Ministry of Defence/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Waight Keller was an interesting sartorial selection from Markle, given that while Waight Keller is British, she is best known for her work at prominent French fashion houses — before she took over as the first female artistic director at Givenchy, she was the creative director at Chloé.

The royal wedding’s official website offered an in-depth look at Markle’s full wedding day ensemble. Read on below.

Meghan Markle’s Dress

“Ms. Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour. Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses – Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski—PA Wire

Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design. The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.

The Design

“True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.”

The Fabrics

“Following extensive research by Ms. Waight Keller in fabric mills throughout Europe, an exclusive double bonded silk cady was developed. Perfect for the round sculptural look required, the silk cady has a soft matt lustre whilst the bonding process and pure white colour chosen by Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller bring a fresh modernity to the dress.”

The Veil and Jewelry

“Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition. The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine. In addition to the flora of the Commonwealth, Ms. Markle also selected two personal favourites: Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the State flower from Ms. Markle’s place of birth, California. Symmetrically placed at the very front of the veil, crops of wheat are delicately embroidered and blend into the flora, to symbolise love and charity.

Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry, May 19, 2018. Jonathan —PA Wire

The veil is held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893. The bandeau, which is made of diamonds and platinum, is formed as a flexible band of eleven sections, pierced with interlaced ovals and pavé set with large and small brilliant diamonds. The centre is set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds. The diamond bandeau was made for Queen Mary and specifically designed to accommodate the centre brooch. This brooch was given as a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The bandeau and the brooch were bequeathed by Queen Mary to The Queen in 1953. The Bride is wearing earrings and bracelet made by Cartier.”

The Shoes

“The wedding shoes are based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin.”