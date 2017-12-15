Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

When it comes to fairytale narratives, Meghan Markle's journey from small screen star of Suits to a veritable princess-to-be might just take the cake. With her recent engagement to Prince Harry , Meghan's life is now taking a royal turn, something that's clearly evident from her style evolution.

While Meghan — no stranger to the spotlight thanks to her career as an actor — has always had a savvy sartorial sense, since beginning her relationship with Harry, she's added more polished styles and sophisticated silhouettes to an already glamorous wardrobe, resulting in a fresh approach to dressing like a royal. Case in point: consider her choice to pair a crisp and classic white button down with a pair of artfully ripped skinny jeans and tan ballet flats for Harry's Invictus Games ; while the shirt and flats speak to a genteel British aesthetic, the jeans add just enough free-spirited Americana to keep the outfit playful but still polished.

As the world prepares for Meghan and Harry tie the knot on May 19, 2018, here's a look back at her best looks to date and how they've changed on her road to the palace.