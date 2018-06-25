LeBron James has a long and storied career wowing people on the basketball court. Now, the tables have been turned.

James was on the sidelines watching his 13-year old son, LeBron James, Jr., play in a basketball game as part of the “Balling on the Beach” tournament at Southwest Miami Senior High School, Newsweek reporteed. As the game heated up, his son jumped into action, grabbing the ball and attempting to dunk on all his competitors. Just like dear old dad! Unlike dad, though, James, Jr., didn’t quite make the shot. It’s clear that it’s coming, though. Everyone in the gymnasium, including of course his father, cheered in disbelief at the chip off the old block.

Like any proud parent, the Cleveland Cavaliers star couldn’t help but brag about his son’s performance online. He posted an Instagram video of his son’s near-dunk, writing in the caption: “Man what!?!?! First time he ever tried that in a game today! And it was someone kinda trailing him behind too! Surprised not only me but everyone in the gym. Man o Man.” While James Sr. was impressed with the move, he shouldn’t be totally surprised. In the past he has said this his son handles and shoots the ball better than he did at that age.