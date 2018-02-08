With the trade deadline for the 2018 NBA season looming on Thursday, teams across the league scrambled to seal a flurry of deals in hopes of maximizing their chances for future success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers in particular made a number of notable last-minute switch-ups, sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder to the Utah Jazz, Iman Shumpert to the Sacramento Kings and Dwayne Wade back to the Miami Heat, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Naturally, the Internet couldn’t help but respond to the news of this roster clean-out by unleashing a whirlwind of memes poking fun at the Cavs’ remaining powerhouse, the one and only LeBron James. As trade reports streamed in, basketball fans took to Twitter to crack jokes about King James’ response to the trade turmoil.

“Ty Lue be like ‘alright everybody, let’s go around the room introducing yourself!,” tweeted Cleveland Sports Talk, referencing Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue. “‘Say your name, where you are from and one thing you like about LeBron.'”

See a selection of other LeBron-inspired reactions below.